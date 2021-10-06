Susquehanna International Group LLP Purchases Shares of 89,419 JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 89,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,237,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000.

BATS:BBEU opened at $57.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.61.

