Susquehanna International Group LLP Sells 17,408 Shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI)

Susquehanna International Group LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,408 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 1.12% of iShares Global Industrials ETF worth $4,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 683,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,251,000 after purchasing an additional 157,406 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,441,000 after purchasing an additional 18,926 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 134.1% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 18,944 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 10,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 25,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EXI opened at $118.17 on Wednesday. iShares Global Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $90.04 and a 1 year high of $125.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.54.

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

