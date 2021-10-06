Swace Tops One Day Volume of $4,240.00 (SWACE)

Swace (CURRENCY:SWACE) traded 397.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. In the last week, Swace has traded up 371.1% against the U.S. dollar. Swace has a market cap of $9.69 million and $4,240.00 worth of Swace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swace coin can currently be purchased for $0.0189 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00058822 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.40 or 0.00101050 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.64 or 0.00132494 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,736.22 or 0.99834031 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,552.08 or 0.06478681 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Swace Profile

Swace’s total supply is 2,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 513,292,589 coins. Swace’s official website is swace.io . The official message board for Swace is medium.com/swace . Swace’s official Twitter account is @swaceapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

