Swap Hits Market Capitalization of $396,343.63 (XWP)

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Swap has a market capitalization of $396,343.63 and approximately $2,940.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Swap has traded up 47.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Swap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0281 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00059383 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.32 or 0.00101343 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.65 or 0.00133094 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,818.29 or 1.00421093 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,549.51 or 0.06502318 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Swap’s total supply is 14,103,807 coins. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swap is swap.fyi . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

