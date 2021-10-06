Swingby (SWINGBY) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $544,477.00

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Swingby has a market capitalization of $15.61 million and approximately $544,477.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Swingby has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Swingby coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0605 or 0.00000109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001952 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00058581 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00048665 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 58% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.84 or 0.00095481 BTC.

Swingby Coin Profile

SWINGBY is a coin. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 258,109,650 coins. Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en . The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling Swingby

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swingby should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swingby using one of the exchanges listed above.

