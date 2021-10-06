Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREF) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF)’s stock price was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $86.18 and last traded at $86.18. Approximately 127 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.52.

A number of research firms recently commented on SSREF. Commerzbank cut shares of Swiss Re to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Swiss Re to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.50.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.73 and a 200-day moving average of $93.19.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.