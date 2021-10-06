Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) PT Set at CHF 92 by Barclays

Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) received a CHF 92 target price from research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a CHF 79 price objective on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 85 target price on Swiss Re in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 98 price objective on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 99 target price on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Swiss Re has a fifty-two week low of CHF 81.65 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

