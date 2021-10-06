Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Symrise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Symrise from €105.00 ($123.53) to €110.00 ($129.41) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of SYIEY stock opened at $32.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 51.89 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.06. Symrise has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $37.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Symrise AG is a global supplier of fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, as well as functional ingredients. It operates through the following three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor and Nutrition. The Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas.

