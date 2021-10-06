SYNC Network (SYNC) Trading 21.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One SYNC Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0300 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SYNC Network has traded up 21.7% against the U.S. dollar. SYNC Network has a market cap of $3.60 million and approximately $18,052.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SYNC Network Coin Profile

SYNC Network (SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 153,722,283 coins and its circulating supply is 119,943,627 coins. The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

