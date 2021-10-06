Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners cut its stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 929,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,448 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.90% of Syneos Health worth $83,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYNH. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the first quarter worth $45,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Syneos Health by 1,030.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Syneos Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Syneos Health during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.83. The stock had a trading volume of 6,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,177. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.04 and a 1 year high of $97.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46 and a beta of 1.80.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Syneos Health’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 9,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $876,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,890,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 35,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total value of $3,127,241.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,194 shares of company stock valued at $4,041,882 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Syneos Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

Syneos Health Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

