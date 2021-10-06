SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners cut its holdings in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 41.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 651,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 452,326 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 1.26% of SYNNEX worth $79,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in SYNNEX in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in SYNNEX in the second quarter valued at $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 1,365.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 1,750.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SNX shares. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SYNNEX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.88.

Shares of NYSE SNX traded down $3.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.30. 4,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,549. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $130.93.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.85%.

In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,200 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $126,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.81, for a total transaction of $490,812.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,101.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,740 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

