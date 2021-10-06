Synthetify (SNY) Price Up 7.7% This Week

Synthetify (CURRENCY:SNY) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. Synthetify has a market cap of $32.31 million and $1.15 million worth of Synthetify was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Synthetify has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Synthetify coin can currently be bought for about $5.74 or 0.00011139 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001941 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00057608 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 59.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.89 or 0.00100623 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.24 or 0.00132322 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,408.72 or 0.99681377 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,329.95 or 0.06456764 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Synthetify

Synthetify’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,625,000 coins. Synthetify’s official Twitter account is @synthetify

Synthetify Coin Trading

