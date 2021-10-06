T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) Short Interest Update

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,670,000 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the August 31st total of 6,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in T2 Biosystems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 60.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 14,730 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in T2 Biosystems during the first quarter worth $99,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 70.1% in the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 133,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded T2 Biosystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T2 Biosystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.53.

Shares of T2 Biosystems stock opened at $0.88 on Wednesday. T2 Biosystems has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $3.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.83, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average is $1.18.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 million. T2 Biosystems had a negative net margin of 166.02% and a negative return on equity of 510.02%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T2 Biosystems will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc engages in the development of proprietary technology platform. It offers the T2 Magnetic Resonance technology, which enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in a range of unpurified patient sample types. The firm’s products include the T2Dx Instrument, the T2Candida Panel, the T2Bacteria Panel, the T2Resistance Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel.

