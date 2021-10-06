Table Trac (OTCMKTS:TBTC) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC) were down 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.49 and last traded at $3.49. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.27.

About Table Trac (OTCMKTS:TBTC)

Table Trac, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of casino management systems. It develops a proprietary information and management system that automates and monitors the operations of casino table game operations. Its primary product is Casino Trac, a full-featured casino management system for guest rewards and loyalty club, marketing analysis, guest service, promotions, administration, vault and cage management, and audit and accounting tasks.

