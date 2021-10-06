Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $14.43

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.43 and last traded at $14.90, with a volume of 20810 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.05.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 11.7% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 37,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 10,596 shares during the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC raised its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 1.6% during the second quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 137,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 200.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 336,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 224,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,206,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,300,000 after buying an additional 140,432 shares during the period. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

