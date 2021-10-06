Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $14.43

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.43 and last traded at $14.90, with a volume of 20810 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.08.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.05.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 11.7% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 37,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 10,596 shares during the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC raised its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 1.6% during the second quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 137,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 200.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 336,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 224,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,206,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,300,000 after buying an additional 140,432 shares during the period. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK)
Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.
