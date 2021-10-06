Takkt (ETR:TTK) Trading Down 0.4%

Takkt Ag (ETR:TTK) shares were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €13.70 ($16.12) and last traded at €13.80 ($16.24). Approximately 25,956 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 67,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at €13.86 ($16.31).

A number of analysts have issued reports on TTK shares. Warburg Research set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on Takkt in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on Takkt in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

The company has a market cap of $905.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €13.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €13.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75.

TAKKT AG operates as a B2B direct marketing company for business equipment in Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Omnichannel Commerce and Web-Focused Commerce. The Omnichannel Commerce segment offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, desk chairs, environmental cabinets, and containers to hazardous materials for transport, plant, warehouse, and office equipment; transport packaging solutions, such as collapsible boxes, package padding, shipping pallets, and stretch films; desk chairs, desks, conference tables, and furniture for reception areas that are used in automotive suppliers, service and retail companies, public institutions, government agencies, health care sector, schools, and churches; and serving platters and food baskets, as well as kitchen stoves and freezers.

