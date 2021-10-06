TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) is OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s 2nd Largest Position

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lessened its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,831,412 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 85,165 shares during the quarter. TC Energy comprises about 4.2% of OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned approximately 0.60% of TC Energy worth $288,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRP. CIBC increased their target price on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.25.

NYSE TRP traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.58. The company had a trading volume of 988,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,528. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.80 and a fifty-two week high of $53.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.06. The firm has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.6917 per share. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.90%.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

