TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 893,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 186,503 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.09% of TC Energy worth $44,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 123.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 54.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 65.3% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the first quarter valued at $84,000. 69.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TRP traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $48.58. The company had a trading volume of 988,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,528. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $38.80 and a 12-month high of $53.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.6917 dividend. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 87.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TRP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. CIBC boosted their price target on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

