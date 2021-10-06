TD Securities Boosts GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Price Target to C$54.00

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th.

