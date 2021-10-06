TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) will announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty One analysts have issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is ($0.03). TechnipFMC posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 87.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.03. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TechnipFMC.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.62.

Shares of TechnipFMC stock traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $7.56. 161,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,031,252. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 2.26. TechnipFMC has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 209.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 40,055.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 8,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

