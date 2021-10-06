Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Holdings Boosted by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Teladoc Health makes up approximately 2.4% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned about 0.13% of Teladoc Health worth $34,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TDOC. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth $35,000. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $1,501,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total transaction of $580,324.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,739,627.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,470 shares of company stock valued at $2,930,104. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TDOC. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $202.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.75.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $126.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,920,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,982,586. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.57 and its 200 day moving average is $155.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of -22.01 and a beta of 0.24. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.67 and a twelve month high of $308.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The company’s revenue was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

