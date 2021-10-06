Telesites (OTCMKTS:TSSLF) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Shares of Telesites, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:TSSLF) traded up 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.87 and last traded at $0.87. 6,213 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 32,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telesites in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.90.

Telesites SAB de CV provides wireless telecommunications services. The firm’s solutions include infrastructure leasing and BTS site building. It constructs, install, maintain, operate and market various types of towers and other supporting structures and physical spaces and other non-electronic components for the installation of radiant radio equipment that make up its infrastructure sites, as well as providing other related services directly or indirectly related to the telecommunications sector.

