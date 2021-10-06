Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Bought by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 115.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,343 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 381.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 9.0% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 31.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,853,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,200,000 after acquiring an additional 681,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 19.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 424,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,925,000 after acquiring an additional 67,800 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teradyne alerts:

TER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.56.

TER traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,642,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,613. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.97. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.84 and a 52-week high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. Teradyne had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.66%.

In other news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total value of $499,588.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,635.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total value of $28,300.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

See Also: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.