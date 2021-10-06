Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Short Interest Up 20.7% in September

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,610,000 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the August 31st total of 2,990,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.
Shares of TER stock opened at $109.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.35 and its 200 day moving average is $123.97. Teradyne has a 12 month low of $80.57 and a 12 month high of $147.90.
Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Teradyne will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.
TER has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.56.
In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total value of $28,300.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total transaction of $499,588.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,635.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 93.0% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 46.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter worth about $67,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Teradyne
Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.
