Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Short Interest Up 20.7% in September

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,610,000 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the August 31st total of 2,990,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Shares of TER stock opened at $109.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.35 and its 200 day moving average is $123.97. Teradyne has a 12 month low of $80.57 and a 12 month high of $147.90.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Teradyne will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 8.66%.

TER has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.56.

In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total value of $28,300.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total transaction of $499,588.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,635.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 93.0% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 46.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter worth about $67,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.