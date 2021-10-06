Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Tesco alerts:

Shares of TSCDY opened at $10.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.66. Tesco has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $13.08.

Tesco Plc engages in the retailing and retail banking. It operates through the following segments: UK and ROI, Central Europe, Asia, and Tesco Bank. The UK and ROI segment caters to the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland. The Central Europe segment covers the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.