The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Allstate by 88.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in The Allstate during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ALL traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $126.52. 5,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,793,119. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $86.51 and a 12 month high of $140.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.58.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The Allstate announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.00%.

ALL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.62.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

