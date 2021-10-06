The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon in a research report issued on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.01.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Argus raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.75 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.50.

BK opened at $54.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.75. The Bank of New York Mellon has a fifty-two week low of $33.19 and a fifty-two week high of $56.64. The firm has a market cap of $46.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to buy up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

In related news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $1,235,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,063.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.