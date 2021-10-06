The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Short Interest Up 27.4% in September

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,590,000 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the August 31st total of 14,590,000 shares. Currently, 21.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth $311,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,036,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $758,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 63.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SKIN opened at $26.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.67. The Beauty Health has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $28.63.

The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $66.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Beauty Health will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SKIN shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on The Beauty Health from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Beauty Health in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on The Beauty Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on The Beauty Health from $17.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on The Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.13.

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

