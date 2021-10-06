The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,860 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BA stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $224.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,137,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,950,444. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $141.58 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The company has a market cap of $131.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $221.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.42.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.76.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

