The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,398 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.47% of The Children’s Place worth $6,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,328,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,311,000 after buying an additional 38,294 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 2,445.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 290,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,215,000 after acquiring an additional 278,633 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 19.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 287,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,037,000 after acquiring an additional 45,948 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 0.5% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 266,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 9.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 240,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,784,000 after acquiring an additional 20,457 shares during the last quarter.

Get The Children's Place alerts:

NASDAQ PLCE opened at $81.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.26. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.15 and a 1 year high of $107.33.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $413.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.55 million. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 91.35% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.48) EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 34,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $3,404,018.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Children’s Place has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.70.

The Children’s Place Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for The Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.