The Force Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $10.43 Million (FOR)

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. The Force Protocol has a market cap of $10.43 million and $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Force Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded down 29.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00028393 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $170.41 or 0.00312521 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000086 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000500 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Force Protocol Coin Profile

The Force Protocol (FOR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi . The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

The Force Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Force Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Force Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

