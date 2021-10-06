The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Price Target to $18.00

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) had its price objective dropped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 372.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gemini Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gemini Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of Gemini Therapeutics stock opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 14.89 and a current ratio of 14.89. Gemini Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $19.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.12.

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gemini Therapeutics will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMTX. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,764,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Gemini Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,388,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,269,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $866,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Gemini Therapeutics Company Profile

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

