The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) to Neutral

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, FinViz reports. They presently have a $17.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $20.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

NASDAQ JBLU opened at $16.12 on Wednesday. JetBlue Airways has a 1-year low of $10.96 and a 1-year high of $21.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.50. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 28.27% and a negative return on equity of 41.70%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.02) earnings per share. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was up 597.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 22,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 1.5% during the first quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 0.9% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 22,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

