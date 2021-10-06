The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target to $265.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $265.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 37.02% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ALGT. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners raised Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $326.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.36.
Allegiant Travel stock traded down $7.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.74. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $112.71 and a fifty-two week high of $271.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 84.95 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.25.
In other Allegiant Travel news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total transaction of $330,800.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,728,514.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 1,946 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total value of $364,310.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,023 shares in the company, valued at $7,118,285.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 5.7% during the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 89,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,573,000 after purchasing an additional 8,066 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.
About Allegiant Travel
Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.
