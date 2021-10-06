The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target to $265.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $265.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 37.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ALGT. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners raised Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $326.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.36.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Allegiant Travel stock traded down $7.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.74. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $112.71 and a fifty-two week high of $271.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 84.95 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.25.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $472.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.93 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 3.66%. Equities analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total transaction of $330,800.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,728,514.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 1,946 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total value of $364,310.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,023 shares in the company, valued at $7,118,285.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 5.7% during the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 89,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,573,000 after purchasing an additional 8,066 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.