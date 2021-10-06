The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) to Sell

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $18.00 target price on the airline’s stock, down from their previous target price of $19.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 16.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AAL. Berenberg Bank raised American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. raised their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.80.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $21.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.78. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $26.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.58.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 361.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($7.82) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post -6.89 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAL. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Airlines Group by 86.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the airline’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 200.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

