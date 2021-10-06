The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Price Target to $170.00

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $151.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.11% from the company’s current price.

BHVN has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group downgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.17.

NYSE BHVN opened at $142.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 0.99. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $62.57 and a twelve month high of $151.51.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $92.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.55) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 858.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 195.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

