The Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for United States Steel (NYSE:X)

United States Steel (NYSE:X)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $21.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $34.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.42% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United States Steel to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.22.
Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $22.44 on Wednesday. United States Steel has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $30.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 2.12.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in X. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in United States Steel by 12,021.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,279,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $482,799,000 after acquiring an additional 14,161,952 shares in the last quarter. Amerigo Asset Management purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the third quarter worth $158,558,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in United States Steel by 28.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,874,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,711,000 after buying an additional 4,663,268 shares during the period. United States Steel & Carnegie Pension Fund purchased a new position in United States Steel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,982,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,623,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.
United States Steel Company Profile
United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.
