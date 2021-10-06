The Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for United States Steel (NYSE:X)

United States Steel (NYSE:X)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $21.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $34.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United States Steel to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.22.

Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $22.44 on Wednesday. United States Steel has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $30.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 2.12.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.29. United States Steel had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.67) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that United States Steel will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in X. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in United States Steel by 12,021.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,279,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $482,799,000 after acquiring an additional 14,161,952 shares in the last quarter. Amerigo Asset Management purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the third quarter worth $158,558,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in United States Steel by 28.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,874,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,711,000 after buying an additional 4,663,268 shares during the period. United States Steel & Carnegie Pension Fund purchased a new position in United States Steel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,982,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,623,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

