The Graph Trading Up 11.6% Over Last 7 Days (GRT)

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One The Graph coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001297 BTC on exchanges. The Graph has a market cap of $3.35 billion and $144.09 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, The Graph has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get The Graph alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00048084 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.75 or 0.00226338 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.70 or 0.00101877 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

The Graph Profile

GRT is a coin. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,715,735,200 coins. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com . The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

Buying and Selling The Graph

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Graph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Graph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Graph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Graph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.