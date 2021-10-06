The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) EVP Sells $387,478.65 in Stock

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $387,478.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

HIG stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.43. 1,799,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,485,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.07. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.62 and a 1-year high of $72.52.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.47%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIG. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 84.2% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 16,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,738 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 25,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 33.6% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 104,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 26,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HIG. Bank of America raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.79.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

