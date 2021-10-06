The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Sets New 12-Month High at $72.24

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $72.24 and last traded at $72.20, with a volume of 77662 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.72.

HIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.99.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 10.05%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.22%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $992,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at $331,886. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $355,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,524,395 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 11.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,710,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $229,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,151 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,421,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,092,000 after purchasing an additional 51,911 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 305,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,928,000 after acquiring an additional 19,031 shares in the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

