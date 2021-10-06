The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 357,146 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,417 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $113,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 38.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $345.00.

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $330.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,910,458. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $345.69. The stock has a market cap of $348.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,124. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.