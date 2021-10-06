The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,548 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,897 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $73,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Camden National Bank raised its position in The Home Depot by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Cim LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 89,171 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,219,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,124. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $330.36. 2,225,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,902,476. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $330.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $321.91. The stock has a market cap of $348.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.86%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Home Depot from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. OTR Global downgraded The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.00.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.