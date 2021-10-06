The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Boosted by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 57.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,678 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,860 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $53,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 8,969 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 8,608 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 357,146 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $113,890,000 after purchasing an additional 22,417 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,789 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 68.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $330.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,225,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,902,418. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The company has a market capitalization of $348.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.56. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. OTR Global downgraded The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.00.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

