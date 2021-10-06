The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) is Ariel Investments LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Ariel Investments LLC cut its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,768,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 183,846 shares during the quarter. The Interpublic Group of Companies accounts for approximately 3.0% of Ariel Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Ariel Investments LLC owned 2.48% of The Interpublic Group of Companies worth $317,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,355,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036,519 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,486,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,226,000 after purchasing an additional 135,990 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 44.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,054,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,727 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 24.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,856,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,646 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,620,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,316,000 after acquiring an additional 300,255 shares in the last quarter.

IPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JP Morgan Cazenove boosted their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.92.

NYSE IPG traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,760,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,899,280. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.98 and its 200 day moving average is $33.69. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.43 and a twelve month high of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.27% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 62.43%.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $7,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

