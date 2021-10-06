The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Purchased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners boosted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,279,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,741 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.83% of The Interpublic Group of Companies worth $106,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at about $1,003,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 101,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 20,246 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 501,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,655,000 after buying an additional 27,200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,558,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,514,000 after buying an additional 58,558 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 226,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,350,000 after buying an additional 85,714 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IPG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JP Morgan Cazenove boosted their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.92.

IPG stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,905,243. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $39.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.61.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 34.27%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.43%.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $7,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

