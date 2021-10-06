The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB) Shares Down 1.5%

The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB)’s stock price traded down 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.00 and last traded at $27.00. 200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.40.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.49 million, a P/E ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 0.12.

The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $216.00 million for the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a negative net margin of 33.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

