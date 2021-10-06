The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 14,290 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,644 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,290 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.19% of EMCOR Group worth $12,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 16,900.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 26.3% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 122,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 22.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 13,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total value of $1,563,675.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EME shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of EME traded down $3.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $115.59. 1,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.45. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.69 and a 12-month high of $129.45. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.19.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.20. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. On average, research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.13%.

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

