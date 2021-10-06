The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stock Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 180.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,328 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.08% of Markel worth $13,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Markel by 2.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Markel by 2.0% during the first quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its position in shares of Markel by 3.5% during the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Markel by 15.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 97 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Markel by 0.3% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MKL traded up $3.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,230.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,399. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,238.37 and a 200-day moving average of $1,210.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $913.04 and a 52-week high of $1,288.00.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $19.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.45 by $3.69. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 21.04%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 60.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Markel news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total value of $79,453.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday.

About Markel

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

