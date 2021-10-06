The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stock Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 31.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,408 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.15% of WEX worth $12,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in WEX by 4.6% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WEX by 42.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in WEX by 5.8% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in WEX by 2.7% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in WEX by 0.3% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 36,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,691,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

WEX stock traded down $3.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.10. 2,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,170. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.94. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.64 and a 1 year high of $234.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $459.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.26 million. WEX had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. As a group, analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WEX. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of WEX from $223.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of WEX from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.42.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

