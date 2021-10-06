The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 107,103 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 110.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,103 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.24% of Travel + Leisure worth $12,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 113.2% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TNL traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,822. Travel + Leisure Co. has a one year low of $31.13 and a one year high of $68.26. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.92 and its 200-day moving average is $59.16.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is -127.66%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TNL. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $36,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.10 per share, with a total value of $52,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

